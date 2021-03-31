 Skip to main content
LETTER: Bright future if leadership positive
LETTER: Bright future if leadership positive

Normal has a bright future — assuming we elect positive leadership. Recent announcements from Rivian highlight the strong foundation Normal has for the future. Normal needs political leadership that focuses on bringing positive solutions and ideas to the table to ensure we take advantage of our assets and strong position.

That’s why I voted for Brad McMillan. He has the experience, bi-partisan support, and vision to help our community explore the many opportunities that we have. Please vote on or before April 6 for Brad McMillan and the positive, new leadership he will bring.

William Bessler, Normal

