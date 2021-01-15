LETTER: Build, fund alternative methods

Police unions quickly labeled the recent police reform bill (HB 3653) a Defund the Police bill. Of course, this is #fakenews. This was almost entirely a reformist police bill.

Defunding the police means taking funds & responsibilities away from the police and investing them in alternative structures. Defunding police rejects the notion that every social ill can be fixed by throwing a police officer at it.

Reformism in policing doesn’t do this. It seeks to correct the already existing institution of policing by giving them more resources. The new certification requirements, use of force policies, ban on chokeholds, new warrant requirement, new training requirements, & body cam requirements (despite being important measures that should be supported) do not take resources and responsibilities away from policing. In some cases, it actually does the opposite because it seeks to regain legitimacy within the existing institution of policy.

While this bill is not a defund bill, there are some features that will likely have that effect. One part of the bill allows access to state police funding to social workers.