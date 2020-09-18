LETTER: California to blame for fires

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have to take issue with the governor of California. I lived in California in the 60's back then they would clear-cut the timber, did control burns and cut firelines with bulldozers. Then along come the tree-huggers who made them stop.

I do understand climate change, but these fires were not caused by that, it is pure neglect on California's shoulders. Just look at our sky today here in Central Illinois today, the sun was blocked today because of their neglect of the forests in California. So California's governor can now stop playing the blame game and to work cleaning up and adding to the mess he made.

Yes I feel terrible for all the towns and people who have lost everything, but blame the people who have neglected the forest for years. Because of their negligence most of the midwest is suffering.

Gary Ploense, Normal

