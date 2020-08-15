LETTER: Candidate Biden is unfit for office

Joe Biden has plagiarized and outright lied since his ancient days at college. There are many videos online of Biden publicly using other people’s words and ideas and pretending they were his. Caught on camera by reporters, Joe publicly stated that he was “dumb.”

Many times he lied about his credentials and accomplishments at college. He made a habit of lying about his 47 years feeding at the public trough. Joe never had a real job or worked a real day in his disgraceful political life.

He was a hack for Obama for eight years in an administration that accomplished nothing. Joe can’t remember what city or state he is in on the rare occasion he leaves his basement monastery. He has now taken on the role of puppet to Bernie Sander’s Bolsheviks. Anarchy and chaos are now his plagiarized goals. He is a liar to the end. He is unfit for office. The multi-millions of dollars his brothers and sister and sons made off his name in China, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan is absolutely criminal.