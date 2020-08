× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Fazzini is the man we cannot do without. He's the one who reads the contract, makes the calls and deals with the details.

At the same time he sees the big plan and has a vision that includes all of us.

Vote for the man who does not blink.

Jim White, Bloomington

