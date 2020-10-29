LETTER: Candidate Lund breath of fresh air

Voters of District 5 have an opportunity to vote for a candidate who brings a breath of fresh air to the county board.

Rachel Lund is a smart, energetic new face in the field of candidates. She brings expertise in communications that she learned in the Navy, and now working at State Farm.

During this time of crisis, more than ever we need effective communication! It is essential for building community trust, bringing our community together as we struggle with difficult times. I believe that Rachel Lund will be a new generation of leadership, working collaboratively with county board members and their constituents to improve transparency and accountability, greeting needed on the board.