LETTER: Candidate seeks school board seat
LETTER: Candidate seeks school board seat

I am Gavin Cunningham, and I am honored to be running for the McLean County Unit 5 School Board.

I was enrolled in Unit 5 School District for all 13 years of my public education and am now a freshman at Illinois State University, majoring in special education, inspired by my teachers to pursue a career in education.

During my time in Unit 5 I was a member of the speech team, cross country team, orchestra, choir, Best Buddies, Not In Our School, and the freshman mentoring program. I also co-founded the Bloomington/Normal Youth Activists to encourage civic engagement and community service for local high school students.

I am running for this office for three key reasons. First, I want to represent the west side of Unit 5. Of the seven current board members, all of them live in an area that feeds into Normal Community, which does not allow for equal and accurate representation at the board level. My campaign slogan is Unite Unit 5, and it’s difficult to unite something that isn’t fully represented. Secondly, I want to provide a student perspective. As a 2020 graduate, having three younger siblings in the district, and interning in a fourth grade classroom, I believe that I have an unique perspective when it comes to the district's daily functions. Thirdly, I will seek to create a committee to reform the current K-12 history curriculum. The current scope and sequence isn’t diverse or honest enough. The contributions of people of color, as well as accurate historical events, should be integrated into the content at all grade levels.

I am grateful for my own positive experiences in Unit 5, and with the right tools and opportunities, every student in this district can succeed. Thank you for your vote on April 6.

Gavin Cunningham, Bloomington

