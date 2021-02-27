LETTER: Candidate seeks school board seat

I am running for this office for three key reasons. First, I want to represent the west side of Unit 5. Of the seven current board members, all of them live in an area that feeds into Normal Community, which does not allow for equal and accurate representation at the board level. My campaign slogan is Unite Unit 5, and it’s difficult to unite something that isn’t fully represented. Secondly, I want to provide a student perspective. As a 2020 graduate, having three younger siblings in the district, and interning in a fourth grade classroom, I believe that I have an unique perspective when it comes to the district's daily functions. Thirdly, I will seek to create a committee to reform the current K-12 history curriculum. The current scope and sequence isn’t diverse or honest enough. The contributions of people of color, as well as accurate historical events, should be integrated into the content at all grade levels.