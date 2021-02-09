LETTER: Candidate Tiritilli a man of his word

I will vote for Marc Tiritilli for mayor because he intends to work to improve our roads. He considers that since the local gas tax is money needs to be put to repairing and maintaining roads as we were told it would be used.

Since the town is taking an additional $1 million in motor fuel tax, fixing the streets is one of his priorities. He will work hard to spend much more on our critical infrastructure of roads, sewers, and water mains.

I believe It is time to vote for a mayor who will listen to the people and the needs of the community and not special interest groups. He is a man of his word.

Judy Hanks, Normal

