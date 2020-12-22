LETTER: Candidate wants to protect Lakeland

My name is Joshua Crockett and I'm running for Heartland Community College Board of Trustees.

Collectively and individually, we are powerful, rare, and uniquely positioned to move forward in creating the kind of community we all hope to call home. I have long felt that a true leader ought to have a heart to see people succeed, which means embracing the challenges before us and clinging to a vision of who we know we can be.

For Central Illinois, that vision is a tangible path to economic security and mobility for all people which can be attained through a quality, affordable education. And we must understand that what “quality” and “affordable” means is readily available, innovative, and impactful for lifelong learners as they look to build meaningful credentials and skills that aid them in the workforce.

It’s as simple as this: community colleges change lives. Students and lifelong learners deserve an inclusive and equitable campus where they can find themselves, their skills, and their passions — setting them up for a lifetime of success.

That’s why I’m running for Heartland Community College Board of Trustees.

Joshua Crockett, Bloomington

