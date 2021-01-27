LETTER: Capitol Police, McConnell must go

Who the heck is in charge and trains the Capitol Police? Anybody with a brain would know that with so many hundreds of thousands of folks attending that rally there would be some infiltrators and far right extremists that could start trouble. And, oops, yes, they did. A few.

Let me tell you that a few hundred military veterans with decorative -- unloaded -- M-1s with fixed bayonets could've held that perimeter around the Capitol easily.

As for Mitch McConnell, I would say to him: If you ever give another speech in front of a lot of people, and one of them goes out and commits a crime, I say you should be "impeached from office," without a trial as the House has just done to Trump.

Ray Spakowski, Normal

