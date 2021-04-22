 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Carrillo conduct warrants removal from office
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Carrillo conduct warrants removal from office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Jennifer Carrillo did not get the candidates elected to the Bloomington City Council that she was endorsing. While she is entitled to her personal opinion, keep it there. Nick Becker won Ward 5 council member, and Shelia Montney defeated her candidate. Council member Carrillo claimed, as reported on the Pantagraph’s webpage, that she would make their lives a “living hell.” That is certainly not any time of professional conduct of any council member or public official.

I wonder how she would have felt when she was elected in 2019 had someone made those remarks about her. She swore (or affirmed) and oath. This kind of conduct warrants removal from office regardless of what she thinks.

Scott Stimeling, Bloomington

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News