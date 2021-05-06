 Skip to main content
LETTER: Cartoon repeats Republican lie
editor's pick

I’ve just returned from a trip away and in reviewing my ‘missed’ Pantagraphs, I came across a disturbing political cartoon in the April 29 edition. Representative Maxine Waters never issued a call for violence. She said variously that people should “stay in the streets ... should get more confrontational ... should demand justice.” She did not call for violence. The newspaper headline in the cartoon reflects a Republican lie promulgated in response to her statements. It's still a lie when you have reprinted it. 

Mike Haak, McLean 

