LETTER: Change course, vote for Londrigan

Voters in the 13th Congressional District have an opportunity to change course starting in 2020 by electing Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, a candidate dedicated to improving the lives of her constituents by fighting for a wide range of public policies focused on serving the needs of middle class citizens, not special interests. For example, her opponent Rodney Davis continuously claims to support retaining coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, yet he has voted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act 11 times. Without the ACA, there will be no mechanism in place to ensure this critical provision is safeguarded.
With a solid conservative majority soon in place on the Supreme Court, the ACA could be eviscerated in 2021, leaving millions of Americans unable to afford comprehensive, affordable medical coverage. Republicans like Davis have criticized the ACA for the last 10 years, but they have not made any good-faith effort to offer a serious and equally comprehensive alternative health care plan to hard-working middle class citizens.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan will go to Congress ready to save the Affordable Care Act, fight against the GOP’s ongoing assault on Social Security and Medicare for seniors, and make college and vocational training accessible and affordable for all Central Illinois students. Because her family members are responsible gun owners, she understands the need for enacting common-sense gun laws to reduce the tragedy of gun violence in Illinois and across the country. Betsy understands systemic racism is ongoing and pervasive; therefore, she supports legislative and funding reforms starting at the local government level to address our badly broken systems.
In 2020, we’re hurting on multiple levels: businesses shuttered due to an incompetent federal response to the pandemic, the economy in ruins, deaths from the virus mounting, and a nation divided. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is a vote to remedy these ills.
Maureen O'Keefe, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!