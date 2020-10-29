LETTER: Change course, vote for Londrigan

Voters in the 13th Congressional District have an opportunity to change course starting in 2020 by electing Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, a candidate dedicated to improving the lives of her constituents by fighting for a wide range of public policies focused on serving the needs of middle class citizens, not special interests. For example, her opponent Rodney Davis continuously claims to support retaining coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, yet he has voted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act 11 times. Without the ACA, there will be no mechanism in place to ensure this critical provision is safeguarded.

With a solid conservative majority soon in place on the Supreme Court, the ACA could be eviscerated in 2021, leaving millions of Americans unable to afford comprehensive, affordable medical coverage. Republicans like Davis have criticized the ACA for the last 10 years, but they have not made any good-faith effort to offer a serious and equally comprehensive alternative health care plan to hard-working middle class citizens.