LETTER: Change terms for Supreme Court :

There are speculations that if Democrats gain a majority in the senate January 5, they will seek to change the make-up of the Supreme Court.

Regardless of who wins the Georgia run-off elections, both parties should support legislation similar to the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act (introduced in the last Congress).

Changing the tenure of Supreme Court justices from lifetime appointments to18-year terms has been debated for years. This change would make each Supreme Court appointment slightly less consequential and, hopefully, less contentious.

This would give the executive branch a more predictable check on the Supreme Court. (Each president would appoint two justices in a four-year term.) This would eliminate the incentive for presidents to nominate the youngest qualified persons they can find. This approach would utilize more of our country’s judicial expertise on the Supreme Court.

There are unanswered questions: Can Congress enact this change or does it require a constitutional amendment? How would the Court transition from lifetime appointments to 18-year terms? However, as drastic as this change may seem, both parties should support this approach to the Supreme Court.

Darrel Miller, Danvers

