LETTER: Chicago throwing election to JFK a myth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 60 years, can we finally put to rest the "Chicago is famous for throwing elections like the one in 1960 that stole it for Jack Kennedy" urban myth ("Watch for fraud in 2020 Illinois election." July 9)?

Kennedy won the Electoral College vote 303-219 over Dick Nixon. Illinois had 27 votes, so if Illinois went to Nixon, JFK still had more than the 269 vote needed to win in 1960.

Even with these numbers, I'm sure there will be 32 to 36% of Americans that won't believe the facts.

Lee Templeton, Bloomington

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0