LETTER: Clarifying founding of Heartland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having served as Heartland's archivist for a number of years and written a history of the college that appears on Heartland's web page, I want to set the record straight. In a letter ("Why is Heartland adding more sports?" Sept. 4) a statement says that the college "was created by a taxpayer referendum."

While there were a number of referendums over a period of time, none of them were successful.

Permit me to quote from Chapter 3: State Action - Local Response. "When the votes were tabulated, residents rejected the formation of the community college district. 17,879 persons in parts of five counties voted on the referendum question, casting 9,926 no votes and 8,053 yes votes. The vote for the establishment of the community college passed in two counties -- Livingston and Logan. Voters in McLean and Tazewell counties defeated the measure by a 66 percent margin, while a small number of voters affected by the measure in DeWitt County defeated it by 72 percent."

The ICCB (Illinois Community College Board) made a decision to form a new district in October 1989. ICCB spokesman Chris Merrifield said the measure passed unanimously with no public comment ... The question of the formation of the district was now resolved."

Don Cavallini, Lexington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0