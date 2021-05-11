LETTER: Clean Air act needed for future

Please immediately call your state legislators and ask for the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA), House Bill 804 and Senate Bill 1718. Some facts: Energy is required by residents and businesses in Illinois, and technologies that run on non-polluting, free energy sources (like grandma’s solar- and breeze-powered clothes line) are just common sense. What was old, tried and true is new again, and stands to create and sustain new technology and installation careers for both the former coal workers and young, up-and-coming workers of color alike.
There’s a place at the table for all who want to ride the wave of 21st century energy technology, innovation, and infrastructure, but that’s going to require passage of CEJA legislation. No other legislative proposals come close to providing funding and a path to the energy jobs of the future. Please pick up the phone and call your Illinois House Rep and Senator and tell their office you want them to vote yes on positive, inclusive, cutting-edge, future-oriented CEJA legislation.
Aleda Diggins, Normal