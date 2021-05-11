LETTER: Clean Air act needed for future

Please immediately call your state legislators and ask for the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA), House Bill 804 and Senate Bill 1718. Some facts: Energy is required by residents and businesses in Illinois, and technologies that run on non-polluting, free energy sources (like grandma’s solar- and breeze-powered clothes line) are just common sense. What was old, tried and true is new again, and stands to create and sustain new technology and installation careers for both the former coal workers and young, up-and-coming workers of color alike.