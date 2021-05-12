LETTER: Clean Energy Jobs Act stands out

Of all the energy bills pending before the Illinois State Legislature, there is one that stands out, and that is the Clean Energy Jobs Act. This bill provides for hubs to be created across the state where training for jobs in solar and wind installations can be completed.

Targeted for training are minorities, people from economically depressed areas, and people recently released from prison. Benefits will be granted to small businesses who hire graduates of these training centers.

It will guide trainees through the entrance into the program to eventual job placement in well-paying jobs. It will increase the number of solar installations throughout the state, thus reducing our carbon footprint. All this will be paid for by finds from big businesses who continue to pollute.

Please ask your legislators to support CEJA.

Marilea White, Normal

