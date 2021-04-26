LETTER: Clean Energy Jobs Act worth supporting

I have three grandchildren, ages 5, 7, and 9. When they are my age of 71, their natural environment will be much more challenging to live in than the one that I lived through. Therefore, I want public policies that give the youngest generation and those after them a world in which carbon use is under control and not continually warming the earth. My wife and I are always looking for ways to cut carbon use in our lives, and our public policies have to do that too.
The Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) is a good step to reduce carbon, which in various forms contributes to the increasingly hotter climate that we face. CEJA positions Illinois to benefit greatly from the new green economy that is emerging around the world. Rivian on the west side of Normal is an example of that new economy, with 1,100 workers now and growing to 2,500 by end of the year. CEJA will provide training centers to help workers learn the skills that will be needed, with attention to communities that have been largely left out of economic prosperity.
The new carbon-reducing economy is shifting to electric vehicles. GM vehicles are going all electric by 2035. Tesla put a half million electric cars on the road in 2020. A whole infrastructure of wind and solar generation, innovative batteries, charging stations, and power grid is now being built. After you research CEJA, let your legislators know that CEJA prepares Illinois for this new economy by creating jobs, working toward economic equity, providing cleaner air, generating investor opportunities, and giving the grandchildren of today a brighter future. CEJA is public policy worth our support.