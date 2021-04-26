LETTER: Clean Energy Jobs Act worth supporting

I have three grandchildren, ages 5, 7, and 9. When they are my age of 71, their natural environment will be much more challenging to live in than the one that I lived through. Therefore, I want public policies that give the youngest generation and those after them a world in which carbon use is under control and not continually warming the earth. My wife and I are always looking for ways to cut carbon use in our lives, and our public policies have to do that too.

The Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) is a good step to reduce carbon, which in various forms contributes to the increasingly hotter climate that we face. CEJA positions Illinois to benefit greatly from the new green economy that is emerging around the world. Rivian on the west side of Normal is an example of that new economy, with 1,100 workers now and growing to 2,500 by end of the year. CEJA will provide training centers to help workers learn the skills that will be needed, with attention to communities that have been largely left out of economic prosperity.