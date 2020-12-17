LETTER: Climate change requires people change

First of all, man will never be able to prevent climate change. God tells us what is going to happen on earth.

However, the word of God says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

If you want to see climate change, the people must change. Our world leaders and presidents should fear God. Also, they must be just. Remember the Lord God made the earth and the heavens, and He is still in control of everything.

This storm is real, and God cares for each soul with his love and mercy. You know that the rainbow always comes after the storm. America, in God we trust. He is our only hope.

E.C. Houchens, Normal

