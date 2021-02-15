LETTER: Closed businesses are Trump's legacy

Republican friends tell me that although they were aware of Donald Trump's many moral failings, they voted for his reelection because they admired his policies. Fair enough.

One of Trump’s policies was to shut down immigration. He believed that in order to make America “first” again, we needed to end refugee programs and throttle back on the number of other people allowed to emigrate to America. Trump continually tried to create the impression that immigrants were a financial burden and a threat to our peace and well-being.

Trump saw immigrants as threats to America. Yet University of Pennsylvania economists have concluded that overall migrants have had a positive effect on our country. The researchers found that immigration actually benefits our economy. Immigrants, whether high- or low-skilled, legal or illegal, are unlikely to replace native-born workers or reduce their wages over the long-term, though they may cause some short-term dislocations in labor markets.

Indeed, the experience of the last few decades suggests that immigration may actually have significant long-term benefits for the native-born, pushing them into higher-paying occupations and raising the overall pace of innovation and productivity growth.