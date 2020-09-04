LETTER: Coaches, athletes must stick to sports

Having been out of time for three days I had to catch up on reading the Pantagraph when I got home. Always read the sports first and the article I read was about A.D. Larry Lyons saying that "All Redbirds lives matter'. It seems he should have said "Black Lives Matter," because his coaches and players unloaded on him. It appears that they believe he owes them an apology and when he offered one it was not good enough. One person said it was "insensitive and frankly one that attempts to drown the movement."