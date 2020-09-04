LETTER: Coaches, athletes must stick to sports

Having been out of time for three days I had to catch up on reading the Pantagraph when I got home. Always read the sports first and the article I read was about A.D. Larry Lyons saying that "All Redbirds lives matter'. It seems he should have said "Black Lives Matter," because his coaches and players unloaded on him. It appears that they believe he owes them an apology and when he offered one it was not good enough. One person said it was "insensitive and frankly one that attempts to drown the movement."
What movement? Are you planning on taking over the world? What you need to be concerned about is the fact that you as coaches have a job and you as athletes are going to receive an education that for most will be paid for by the university.
Time to grow up folks.
Ed Powell, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!