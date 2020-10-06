LETTER: Collaboration helps our community

Collaboration Helps Our Community

Who knew this time last year we’d be facing an invisible enemy that would disrupt all of our lives significantly? Our businesses, our churches, our schools and our family and social lives have all been affected by COVID-19.

And yet, our McLean County community has rallied to face this invisible enemy and collaborate on solutions to help each other. I’ve been fortunate to participate in one of those collaborations with United Way’s COVID Response Task Force.

I’ve learned about the significant challenges facing the county along with representatives from social service organizations, schools, local government, churches and businesses. United Way has been a part of local collaborative efforts to help bring resources together to meet the food, safety, housing and child care needs of citizens. This is a role they can and should continue to provide in our community.

My thanks to McLean County United Way CEO David Taylor and Board Chair Phani Aytam and their board for paving the way for this new collaborative direction from a long standing community help organization.