LETTER: Column not Catholic teaching

As faithful practicing Catholics, we take issue with the “pro-life opinion” letter of Fr. Doug Hennessy ("'Pro-life' more than single position," Oct. 25). To place other social justice issues on the same level as the right to life is not Catholic teaching. Even the Declaration of Independence states that predominant right: “…all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
He stated, “I believe every abortion is a tragedy ... for the new human life developing in his or her mother’s womb.“ The greater tragedy is that when regarding the death penalty issue, the Democratic party speaks out to protect the convicted killer’s life; but regarding abortion, that same party asks us to accept the killing of an innocent human baby.
He continued, “So it seems that no candidate or party is pro-life in our Catholic sense of the phrase.” In reviewing both 2020 party platforms (Republicans continue using their 2016 platform), the word “abortion” appears in each: Democratic - 5 times in favor of and Republican - 35 times against. Under Republican leadership, the Hyde Amendment bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion (except in particular cases) and the party does not subsidize healthcare that includes abortion coverage. The Democrat party will repeal this amendment if in power.
It is unbelievable to hear a priest state abortion is “sad” and “we and the unborn would be better served striving to make abortions safe, legal and increasingly rare”. How can unborn persons be safe when they are the ones being killed? How can abortions be rare when more than 61 million babies have been murdered since 1973?
Pro-Life parishioners of St. Patrick, Wapella
Patty Hermes
Judy Martens
Maryellen Nommensen
Karen Powers
Jane Schmid
