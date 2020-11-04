LETTER: Column not Catholic teaching

As faithful practicing Catholics, we take issue with the “pro-life opinion” letter of Fr. Doug Hennessy ("'Pro-life' more than single position," Oct. 25). To place other social justice issues on the same level as the right to life is not Catholic teaching. Even the Declaration of Independence states that predominant right: “…all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

He stated, “I believe every abortion is a tragedy ... for the new human life developing in his or her mother’s womb.“ The greater tragedy is that when regarding the death penalty issue, the Democratic party speaks out to protect the convicted killer’s life; but regarding abortion, that same party asks us to accept the killing of an innocent human baby.