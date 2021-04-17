LETTER: Comments disrespectful and harmful

Having lived and worked in both Bloomington and Normal for nearly 50 years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe the behavior of many local office seekers and elected officials. Almost without exception they are people sincerely interested in providing the leadership needed to make the community a desirable place to live, work and thrive. Despite many challenging issues over the years, local leadership has done well in that endeavor. Success isn’t the result of everyone agreeing on every issue – quite the contrary. Success requires accommodating disparate points of view. And that takes mutual respect, cooperation, conciliation and compromise.

Now comes a social media post referenced in the Pantagraph from Jenn Carrillo, a sitting Bloomington council member, following the outcome of the election. It includes the statement “I look forward to making Shelia Montery’s and Nick Becker’s life a living hell for the next 2 years. They’re dangerous authoritarians who got bought out by the police union. I have no interest in seeking unity with people who stand for everything I stand against.” I don’t follow social media and I don’t know if there is any additional context for that comment. But it is disrespectful and harmful on its face.