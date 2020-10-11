LETTER: Commitment to democracy makes us great

I noticed that in President Trump’s first video statement from Walter Reed, he sounded more humble and more reasonable than I have ever before heard him. It was obvious that having the virus has sobered him.
However, he still seems to labor under the misapprehension that our being "the most powerful nation" on earth makes us "the greatest nation on earth."
No, it doesn’t. If the Nazis and the imperialistic Japanese had won WWII, they would have become (at least temporarily) the two most powerful nations on earth, but not the greatest.
No, what makes us truly great is our commitment to genuine democracy, to decency, and to caring and compassion even for the least of our sisters and brothers, no matter what their race, their ethnicity, their gender, their sexual orientation, or their status in life.
Our Declaration of Independence states that "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" – and yet those words were written and affirmed at a time when many who were living in our land were enslaved, and when women were in no way equal citizens, nor were men who possessed no property.
No, what makes us really great is not our enormous power, but our ongoing struggle to right the wrongs of those and other "original sins" of our origin. What makes us truly great is an unceasing desire that “new births of freedom" will ultimately result in the emergence of government that really is – or will be – "of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
For all the people. (We should absolutely insist that those words be added to our pledge.)
James Boswell, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!