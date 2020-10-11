LETTER: Commitment to democracy makes us great

I noticed that in President Trump’s first video statement from Walter Reed, he sounded more humble and more reasonable than I have ever before heard him. It was obvious that having the virus has sobered him.

However, he still seems to labor under the misapprehension that our being "the most powerful nation" on earth makes us "the greatest nation on earth."

No, it doesn’t. If the Nazis and the imperialistic Japanese had won WWII, they would have become (at least temporarily) the two most powerful nations on earth, but not the greatest.

No, what makes us truly great is our commitment to genuine democracy, to decency, and to caring and compassion even for the least of our sisters and brothers, no matter what their race, their ethnicity, their gender, their sexual orientation, or their status in life.

Our Declaration of Independence states that "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" – and yet those words were written and affirmed at a time when many who were living in our land were enslaved, and when women were in no way equal citizens, nor were men who possessed no property.