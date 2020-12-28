LETTER: Community should join monarch effort

In reference to Pantagraph article on Oct. 26, “Illinois launches plan to boost monarch butterfly population,” it would be nice for our community to take part.

Tipton Trails parking lot off G.E. Road would make a great place for butterfly gardens. Now there are spaces in the parking lot, growing wild with weeds. I am not suggesting a structured garden requiring upkeep. Just remove some invasive plants and plant wildflowers and other plants that would benefit birds and butterflies. And let nature decide what would be best. Perhaps some garden club would help out.