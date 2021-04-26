LETTER: Comply with lawful requests

There have been a number of tragedies in this country recently regarding law enforcement’s response to a number of situations. The media seems to always have a quick response to these incidents which portray law enforcement in a negative light. Most of these incidents involve people who fail to obey lawful orders to comply with law enforcement requests. Many of these negative outcomes could have been avoided by complying with these lawful requests. These requests are reasonable and lawful. Think about it.
David Owens, Bloomington