LETTER: Conduct warrants removal from office

Jennifer Carrillo did not get the candidates elected to the Bloomington City Council that she was endorsing. While she is entitled to her personal opinion, keep it there. Nick Becker won Ward 5 council member, and Shelia Montney defeated her candidate. Council member Carrillo claimed, as reported on the Pantagraph’s webpage, that she would make their lives a “living hell.” That is certainly not any time of professional conduct of any council member or public official.