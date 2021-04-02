 Skip to main content
LETTER: Congratulations to ISU volleyball
Congratulations to the Illinois State Redbird volleyball team. It was a great season and conference championship was well-deserved. Well done, Redbirds.

Sandra Knight, Cornell

