LETTER: Congress must OK committee

How can we learn from the horrific Jan 6th assault on our democracy?

The recently defeated bipartisan commission Senate bill offers the best possibility for unbiased findings; however, Senate Republicans have killed this bill.

The defeated Senate bill that gives both parties an equal number of appointees is our best hope for getting information Americans might consider trustworthy. Members would be selected for expertise in a variety of pertinent subjects. Those who might experience political gain or damage would be ineligible to serve.

A flawed alternative, a select House committee proposal, is now under discussion. Other investigations being considered and those currently underway have a limited scope.

The American people need Congress to get back to work and pass legislation that creates an independent, investigative body. Only then can we move forward in an intelligent way to understand and prevent future assaults on our democratic process.

Barbara Nobles, Bloomington

