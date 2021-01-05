LETTER: Congress passed two different bills

In Tuesday's paper was a letter titled "What exactly is in relief bill?" The writer then says the "facts " are the bill contained $5 billion in foreign aid and $2 billion in domestic funding. She praised Donald Trump for questioning it and not supporting it. She, of course, attacked the mainstream media for not reporting the facts.
Well, here are the facts. The $900 billion COVID relief bill did not contain this funding. At the same time Congress passed the COVID relief bill they also passed a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. That bill contained the foreign and domestic funding she referenced. Those are the facts. That's what all those 5,000-plus pages were about.
Steve Quinton, Bloomington