LETTER: Congressman Davis is not helping

I have friends and family who voted for Trump and Biden. I have friends and family who are losing their businesses, jobs, and people they hold dear due to COVID-19. I have friends and family who worry about keeping their houses and their health. I have friends and family who support Black Lives Matter and Back the Blue. I have friends whose families landed on Plymouth and friends who are immigrants. There are two things that every single person agrees with: the government isn’t working for them and politicians always get richer.

Right now America is being torn apart and Congressman Davis is helping to cultivate it.

On Friday Nov. 13, 2020, Epiphany Farms announced they were laying off 80 people due to Covid-19 and Congressman Davis is silent.

Currently, our local hospitals are 77% to capacity due to Covid-19 and Congressman Davis is silent.

There’s still no second stimulus to help average Americans and local businesses and Congressman Davis is making excuses.

He could be working to find solutions but instead he echoes rhetoric that continues to divide us.

During this past election, Congressman Davis put out a commercial stating he was the most bipartisan leader in congress but where is he now?