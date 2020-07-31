LETTER: Connect Transit woes self-inflicted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Connect Transit finds itself in 'survival mode'; COVID costs agency $250,000" is a headline on the Pantagraph’s July 22 front page. The COVID virus is an external wound inflicted on Connect Transit, unfortunately it is dying from self-inflected operational and financial wounds.

The decision to purchase large buses for fixed routes was the beginning of the end for Connect Transit. Ridership was increasing annually, however with the implementation of large buses, riding became burdensome as the buses cannot navigate the drives at medical facilities, shopping centers, workplaces, and high-density housing. Moving the bus stops out to the streets greatly increased difficulty and danger for passengers, as many cannot traverse the distance of 100s of feet through parking lots to destination entrances especially in inclement weather, rain, snow, ice and heat.

Additionally, Connect Transit wastefully spends money on capital. The new, large buses are electric, the current fixed route fleet is diesel and the Connect Mobility vans are propane thereby requiring 3 types of fueling stations, maintenance, parts, and mechanic training.