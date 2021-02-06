LETTER: Consider council votes carefully

This spring, the voters of Bloomington will be electing half of our city council, with many new names on the ballot. Hopefully, many of us are starting to pay attention to the candidates and their positions on the important issues which will guide our decisions.

Careful contemplation of the issues, equal rights for all and integrity in the candidate are issues to which I pay much attention. If we have learned one thing in politics, it’s that integrity and character matter. Past statements of integrity are not as important to me as past actions which reveal so much more about a person’s character.

In Ward 9, voters will choose between an old, familiar face with a career in business and someone new to politics who has been an educator for many years.

The face you may recognize, as a past city council member, went to long lengths to try to divert nearly a million dollars in public money to support a private school in its effort to build a football field. Don’t we pay enough in taxes without funding a football field for a private school? As he was doing this, he failed to mention his own membership on the Board of the private school. As an example of this “experienced” candidate’s integrity, I know we can do better!