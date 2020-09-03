LETTER: Consider term limits, not tax rate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Constitution mandates a flat-rate income tax and it is the fairest tax of all. Everyone pays their fair of the taxes.

The August 22 paper stated that 97% of Illinois wage earners earn less than $250,000.. The other 3% earning more than that. 85% live in the Chicago area, which is home to about two-thirds of the states population. Now we know why downstate can not made a difference in voting because the Chicago area has two votes to our one.

All top positions in our government are held by Democrats from the Chicago area. I would rather be voting on term limitations than a graduated income tax that can be raised in the future on the $250,000 or less tax payer. We would be better served making the Chicago area a state.

Ron Meiners, Gibson City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0