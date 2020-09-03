LETTER: Consider Vitamin D supplements for health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The increase in COVID-19 cases is alarming. Some studies (Research by Cooper Institute) have shown a correlation between low levels of Vitamin D and infection rates. Vitamin D, commonly known as the sunshine vitamin, is a hormone with a vast array of benefits.

Studies have shown that Blacks may have low levels of Vitamin D because the melanin inhibits the production of Vitamin D in the skin. Melanin in skin pigment makes the skin, eyes, and hair darker. Black Americans are in a high-risk group for having low vitamin D levels because, while their darker skin can protect them against skin cancer, it also reduces the production of Vitamin D. Black people have been found to have a higher infection and death rate from COVID-19, and this might be a factor.

This could be something easy to fix. Not a whole solution, but worth trying. If sunshine is not an option, there are supplements. You may want to check with your doctor as this is not intended as Medical advice.

B. P. Cline, Normal

