LETTER: Constitution about the good of the people

To those who claim constitutional rights to not follow COVID-19 guidelines, please read the U.S. Constitution preamble. The preamble doesn’t say, “I the person.” It says, “We the people.”
It goes on to talk of our goal to “form a more perfect union,” not personal goals that divide the “union.” We are also to provide for the “common defense” (against common enemies – including national pandemics). Next it asks that we promote the general welfare. In a national crisis my own personal welfare may need to be sacrificed to secure the blessings of liberty. “I the person” is not in your constitution preamble.
Ron Ropp, Normal
