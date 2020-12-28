LETTER: (copy) hold to 12/27 Proud to have served country

On November 27, I posted a letter ("Where was Trump's service?") offering my opinion. I did not ask anyone to agree or disagree with that opinion. The posting was to inform that I am proud to have served my country. As for those that have not had that honor, and choose to criticize, you have that option because your brothers stood up and answered the call.
There is no pride in avoiding your responsibility because of your affluence. Donald Trump is a sorry example of that.
Michael Franks, Bloomington