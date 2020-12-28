 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: (copy) hold to 12/27 Proud to have served country
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: (copy) hold to 12/27 Proud to have served country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

On November 27, I posted a letter ("Where was Trump's service?") offering my opinion. I did not ask anyone to agree or disagree with that opinion. The posting was to inform that I am proud to have served my country. As for those that have not had that honor, and choose to criticize, you have that option because your brothers stood up and answered the call.

There is no pride in avoiding your responsibility because of your affluence. Donald Trump is a sorry example of that.

Michael Franks, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News