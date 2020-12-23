LETTER: (copy)

Representative LaHood, in his December 18 Pantagraph message, provides us with an admirable lesson in democracy. He states: “The cornerstone of our democracy is the integrity of our elections … Our democracy is predicated on citizens having the utmost confidence in the electoral system across all 50 states.” True enough.
But, in light of Mr. LaHood's own recent actions, it does remind me of a bank robber leaving the bank with his bag of loot and proclaiming, "Thou shalt not steal."
Ray Bergner, Normal