LETTER: Coroner Yoder earns re-election

On election day this November, we all have an opportunity to re-elect an outstanding public servant, our coroner Kathy Yoder. Kathy is exceptionally well-qualified, having both the education and teaching experience necessary to operate her office at a high level.

Illinois law requires that all corners investigate the death of persons where alcohol or drugs were involved. Kathy is a leader in educating the public, law enforcement, and health officials on the opioid epidemic's devastating effects. Kathy has presented at seminars and workshops in Central Illinois to law enforcement, prosecutors, and health professionals regarding this serious problem. This effort to educate the public demonstrates her dedication to her office and the safety of our community.