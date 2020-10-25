LETTER: Corpus Christi adjusting to situation

The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been anything but normal for students and faculty alike, whether classes are being conducted virtually, in-person, or a combination of the two. Adjusting to this new normal is undoubtedly a challenge for educators everywhere, but at Corpus Christi Catholic School, we are committed to ensuring our students’ education does not become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This fall, Corpus Christi is excited to offer families the option to resume in-person instruction, or attend through our Virtual Academy. While in-person, our classrooms have been set up to allow our students to social distance among their peers, controlled traffic in our hallways, temperature checks conducted twice a day, deep cleaning of classrooms (before, during, and after school hours), and supplying extra hands-on materials to make our lessons as engaging as possible while not needing to share supplies.
Our students have been making great use of our outdoor learning spaces for lessons, as well as extra breaks throughout the day. While our families are not as present in the building, we still find ways to keep them involved, through fundraisers, limited volunteering opportunities, and offering virtual conferences.
Corpus Christi’s plan has allowed our teachers and staff to meet families and students where they are, and further tailor our learning plans to accommodate student needs.
And while we are doing everything we can to support our school and our community during this time, COVID-19 has financially impacted Corpus Christi families beyond their capacity. That is where you can help. Thanks to the Invest in Kids Act, a donation to Corpus Christi through Empower Illinois not only helps students in need, but earns you a 75% state tax credit.
Please visit empowerillinois.org/donors or contact Adrienne Wilson (awilson@corpuschristisaints.org, 309-662-3712) for more information.
Adrienne Wilson, Bloomington
