LETTER: Corpus Christi adjusting to situation

The start of the 2020-2021 school year has been anything but normal for students and faculty alike, whether classes are being conducted virtually, in-person, or a combination of the two. Adjusting to this new normal is undoubtedly a challenge for educators everywhere, but at Corpus Christi Catholic School, we are committed to ensuring our students’ education does not become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fall, Corpus Christi is excited to offer families the option to resume in-person instruction, or attend through our Virtual Academy. While in-person, our classrooms have been set up to allow our students to social distance among their peers, controlled traffic in our hallways, temperature checks conducted twice a day, deep cleaning of classrooms (before, during, and after school hours), and supplying extra hands-on materials to make our lessons as engaging as possible while not needing to share supplies.

Our students have been making great use of our outdoor learning spaces for lessons, as well as extra breaks throughout the day. While our families are not as present in the building, we still find ways to keep them involved, through fundraisers, limited volunteering opportunities, and offering virtual conferences.