LETTER: Could in-person classes help at ISU

After having spent the last month knocking on doors in Normal as a part of my job as a census enumerator, I wonder if our attention to restaurants and bars as hotbeds of COVID-19 spread is misplaced.

Normal has welcomed back thousands of students and their money to our residence halls and apartments. Each one of these buildings is like an anchored cruise ship. Doors opening into common hallways, common air-conditioning, and lots of opportunities to mingle. We profit greatly from all of this influx of money. We want to keep it.

But we have not treated the students fairly. We have denied them the structure of a day built around getting ready for class, getting fresh air and exercise as they go to class, and the stimulation of an interactive classroom discussion. Instead they have lots and lots of free time with nothing to do but drink and party.

I wonder if attending class with masks and social distancing might bring down the COVID numbers for ISU? It would be worth a try. And it would be honoring the ISU's responsibility to provide a quality and safe educational experience for the students.

Rose Marsaglia, Normal

