LETTER: Council member an embarrassment

There are so many words I can use to describe my feelings when I read about city council member Jenn Carrillo’s attack on newly elected council members Becker and Montney: anger, embarrassment, disbelief and shock.

I am appalled someone in a public servant position would take such a negative stance and publicly threaten other citizens who have done nothing to deserve her abusive vituperation.

Carrillo is an embarrassment to the City of Bloomington government, all the citizens of Bloomington as well as neighboring citizens from Normal and surrounding towns and especially to herself. She should immediately apologize and resign her seat on the city council.

The mayor, city manager and city attorney should also take immediate action to remove Carrillo from her position within the city and take steps to ensure this type of behavior is never repeated.

Charles Concklin, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0