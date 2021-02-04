LETTER: Council should not vote on ordinance

To my fellow residents of Bloomington, please notice the double standards by the Bloomington City Council.

How can the current leadership fine business owners for keeping establishments open for "non-compliance of mitigation rules" while pushing for a welcoming city ordinance and passing a welcoming America initiative; effectively, excusing those who enter this country unlawfully and encouraging it.

I have posed this to the council through registered public comments with no response. Why is it OK for one group of people to openly flout laws and not for another? There is no impartiality here. Why are rules applied to some but dismissed for others?

And somehow, the initiative and ordinance will make our community safer. How? Where is the evidence showing Bloomington will become safer? None has been provided. Will shootings suddenly stop? Will those with illegal possession of guns suddenly turn them in? Will child abuse suddenly end? Will drug dealers suddenly give up their dealings and go legit?

This city council should not vote on this welcoming ordinance, as they have shown they are biased and partial. Let the voters of Bloomington vote on the welcoming ordinance. And I would like someone to please explain why double standards on the part of elected officials is acceptable and OK, because I don't understand.

Misty Metroz, Bloomington

