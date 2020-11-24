LETTER: Councils should help businesses out

It is time for the city of Bloomington and the town of Normal to look so very hard at what they can do to assist the businesses that are permanently closing or near closing because of the loss of business due to COVID-19.

Since our state and federal legislators are not stepping up and helping, the local councils have to. These businesses are who these same councils rely on to help build the coffers when it comes to tax monies. Without them the long-term growth will go away and with it the monies you have expected. At which time you will take it out on the citizens of each town.

Please take a look at your next fiscal year budget and find something that can be pushed back a year or two. Use that money to give low, or, even better, no interest loans so that our local businesses can stay open until the restrictions are lifted and life gets back to some sense of normalcy.

Brad Cotton, Bloomington

