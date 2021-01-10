LETTER: Counting change should be required

The new generation of young adults that work in fast food restaurants, movie theaters, grocery stores, and retail establishments cannot count change back. This is very discouraging because some of these young adults are college students.

Back when I was growing up in a nearby rural community, my first two jobs were running a cash register. My first two bosses were adamant about the registers not telling the employees how much change to give back. And we didn't have cell phones back then. And we were not allowed calculators. We had one piece of paper and a pencil for emergencies. But we also had to learn to count money back starting with the coin change. If someone gave us an odd amount we had to know how to calculate in our heads.

I'm not a genius. I only have a high school diploma. I believe this is something that should be taught in every high school, and every food service and retail job. Yes, the cash registers tell you how much change to give back, but every once in a while, someone is going to be fast and has no clue what to do. And instead of the customer having to teach the employee basic math, maybe we should be teaching to our kids in school and on the job.

Abby Cannon, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0