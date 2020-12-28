LETTER: Country close to civil war

This country is as close to a civil war as it was in 1864. The first skirmishes were the riots, burning, looting, and the shootings that have been occurring since last summer. In addition to a sharp political divide on many issues, there is increasing frustration with shutdowns and mask wearing, which the government is now hinting will continue through all of 2021. This added pressure on the public will likely cause the earlier riots in the streets to intensify.

Something bad will explode in the next few months unless both sides of the political divide take a giant step backward and deeply inhale.

In the Dec. 22 Pantagraph there were six letters to the editor filled with vilifications of President Trump and his backers. I recall the Marxist subversive Saul Alinsky teaching his radical supporters in the 1960s to vilify their political opponents, rather than debate the issues on the merits. I see the Alinsky tactics in play today.