LETTER: Country declining in significant ways

Abraham Lincoln repeated a statement originally made in the Bible that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Following are statements that support the appearance that America is moving outward on a rapidly thinning branch.

In education, much time and resources are spent teaching children many subjects outside the basics of math and science. Some elements of our country are promoting teaching kids to hate the police and reject law and order. Other groups promote teaching a curriculum almost like debating whether Spot is black or white in the Dick and Jane series. These divergent practices take away the most important aspects of education for our students. In math, this has resulted in America falling to 37th in the world while China is ranked number one. This fact should cause all Americans alarm as the future of this country needs a bright and educated population.

In history, several elements of our society promote action to erase past events and eliminate the mention of individuals from history. Several politicians openly advocate disputing the existence of the holocaust. These practices do not erase history. They do, however, rob future generations of the knowledge of why America entered wars and has enacted new laws to right past wrongs.

Even in our armed forces, divergent practices are causing problems. In paraphrasing a Navy Secretary’s trouble statement; he stated that his command was up to date in diversity training, but woefully way behind in ship handling training.

This column has a frequent visitor who writes divergent messages. She confuses the distinction between facts and opinions. She also advocates blaming past administrations for the current administration’s poor and weak policies.

John Kennedy once said a rising tide lifts all boats; but the opposite is also true, that a receding tide lowers all boats.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

