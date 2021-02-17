LETTER: Country has turned back on its values

American democracy died on Feb. 13, 2021. A man who spent the last four years ignoring everything that our country stood for has been acquitted, by his worshipers in the United States Senate, of doing anything wrong.

It will be a slow, painful slide, but our children and grandchildren will inherit a country that has turned its back on the values of a country with a government of, for and by the people. Seems that too many people want to follow a man instead of the constitution. And too many in our Congress are more afraid of losing their seat of power than losing their country.